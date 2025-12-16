Rural jobs guarantee revamp: More days of work, greater burden for states?

“The introduction of the VB G RAM G Bill in Parliament is a sad day for labour rights and the basic rights of vulnerable rural Indians. This bill not only repeals MGNREGA but replaces it with a law that has no real guarantees, undermines the federal relationship, and weakens India’s attempt to provide a limited right to work. The so-called promise of 125 days of work is a false promise," said Nikhil Dey, a founding member of Rajasthan-based Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan who was closely involved in the campaign for enactment of the MGNREGA in 2005.