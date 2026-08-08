Centre plans incentives for wider adoption of induction cookstoves

New Delhi: India is drawing up a plan to accelerate the adoption of electric induction cookstoves, with the government considering subsidies, lower customs duties on key components, and upgrades to electricity distribution infrastructure as it seeks to reduce dependence on imported cooking gas, two people aware of the matter said.
The proposals were discussed at a meeting last week attended by officials from the ministries of power and new & renewable energy, Niti Aayog, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), power distribution companies (discoms) and industry representatives, the people said on condition of anonymity.