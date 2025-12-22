India and New Zealand announce conclusion of FTA negotiations; deal to be signed later

India and New Zealand have concluded a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to a government statement, marking a major economic and strategic milestone in India’s engagement with the Indo-Pacific region.

Under the FTA, New Zealand has committed to facilitate investments of $20 billion into India over the next 15 years supporting manufacturing, infrastructure, services, innovation, and employment under India’s Make in India vision. Indian enterprises are also expected to benefit from their presence in New Zealand and access the wider Pacific Island markets.

Advertisement

The FTA will be signed at a later date, similar to the UK agreement, where trade negotiations concluded in May and the pact was formally signed in July.

The FTA was jointly announced by prime minister Narendra Modi and Christopher Luxon, New Zealand prime minister, the statement noted.

The Agreement stands out as one of India’s fastest-concluded FTAs. The negotiations were formally launched on 16 March 2025 during the meeting of India's minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal and Todd McClay, the minister for trade and investment, New Zealand. The agreement was concluded after five rounds of negotiation rounds and several in-person and virtual sessions.

Officials on both sides described the pact as comprehensive in scope, covering goods, services, investment, rules of origin, customs facilitation, technical barriers to trade and sanitary and phytosanitary measures. The agreement is aimed at providing predictable market access and clearer regulatory pathways for businesses, while addressing long-standing concerns on both sides.

Advertisement

Expanding presence in the Indo-Pacific For India, the FTA is part of a broader strategy to expand its trade footprint in the Indo-Pacific and diversify export markets at a time of global trade uncertainty. New Zealand, a key agricultural exporter with strong interests in the region, sees the agreement as a gateway to the Indian market and a way to strengthen economic engagement with one of the world’s fastest-growing large economies.

Bilateral trade between the two countries has grown steadily, but remains relatively small. India’s merchandise trade with New Zealand reached $1.3 billion in 2024-25, up nearly 49% from FY24, albeit from a relatively modest base. Indian exports to New Zealand are dominated by pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering goods, and information technology services, while imports largely comprise agricultural products, including wool, fruits and dairy-related items. Officials said the agreement seeks to correct this imbalance by easing tariff and non-tariff barriers and encouraging two-way investment.

Advertisement

The FTA boosts India's access to a high-income, rules-based Pacific market and supports its broader Indo-Pacific economic strategy, a trade expert said. "For New Zealand, it offers more secure entry into one of the world’s fastest-growing large economies at a time of rising global trade uncertainty," said Ajay Srivastava, Founder, Global Trade Research Initiative(GTRI)..

According to GTRI, while it brings greater predictability in goods, services, mobility and investment, its real impact will depend on how both countries use it to strengthen practical economic links. That will require moving beyond tariff cuts to build supply chains, expand services trade, deepen education and skills partnerships, and leverage the Indian diaspora and mobility provisions.

"With this more comprehensive approach, both sides should aim to double bilateral trade by 2030, using the FTA as a stable platform for a broader and more diversified economic relationship,' added Srivastava.

Advertisement

Farm produce in focus Speaking on the conclusion, Goyal said: “Today, this free trade agreement is about building trade around people and launching opportunities – for our farmers, for our entrepreneurs, for our students, for our women and for our innovators. Boosting yields and farmer incomes, the agreement drives modern agricultural productivity. It opens doors for Indian businesses in the region through well-integrated directional exports and gives our youth choices to learn, work and grow on a global stage.”

Elimination of tariffs on 100% of its tariff lines will provide duty-free access for all Indian exports. This market access enhances the competitiveness of India’s labour-intensive sectors including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, engineering goods, and automobiles. These will benefit Indian artisans, women, youth, and MSMEs—integrating them deeper into global value chains.

Advertisement

According to the government statement, India has secured commitments across a wide range of high-value sectors including IT and IT-enabled services, professional services, education, financial services, tourism, construction and other business services, opening up new opportunities for Indian service suppliers and high-skill employment.

Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal called it “a new generation trade agreement… with complementarity at the core”.

"India’s strengths [will] expand exports, support labour-intensive growth, and power services. NewZealand gains deeper, more predictable access to India’s large and growing economy. The movement of people-students, professionals, and skilled workers converges these strengths,” Agrawal added.

Dedicated agri-technology action plans on kiwifruit, apples and honey with a focus on productivity enhancement, technology, research collaboration, and quality improvement have been envisaged to support income growth for Indian farmers. The cooperation also covers the establishment of centres of excellence, improved planting material, capacity building for growers, and technical support for orchard management.

Advertisement

People movement freer The FTA provides improved entry and stay provisions for Indian professionals, students and youth, including work opportunities during studies, post-study work options, dedicated visa arrangements and a working holiday visa framework. Also envisaged is a new “temporary employment entry visa pathway for Indian professionals in skilled occupations, with a quota of 5,000 visas at any given time and a stay of up to three years,” the statement added. This will cover Indian professions such as AYUSH practitioners, yoga instructors, Indian chefs, and music teachers, as well as professionals from high-demand sectors such as IT, engineering, healthcare, education, and construction — strengthening workforce mobility and services trade.

Apart from tariff liberalization, the FTA includes provisions to address non-tariff barriers through regulatory cooperation, transparency, and streamlined customs, sanitary and phyto-sanitary (SPS) measures and technical barriers.

Advertisement

Preferential access for exports such as textiles and apparel, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods and certain agricultural products augurs well for India, a second trade expert said, while addressing long-standing issues around services mobility and mutual recognition of qualifications. "For New Zealand, improved access to India’s education services has been part of the negotiations,” said Abhash Kumar, a trade economist and assistant professor of economics at Delhi University.

This is the seventh such trade agreement signed by governments under the National Democratic Alliance since it came into power in 2014. Earlier agreements include: Mauritius in February 2021, the UAE (February 2022), Australia (April 2022), the European Free Trade Association (February 2024), the UK (July 2025), and Oman on 18 December this year.

Advertisement