Economy
India-New Zealand FTA talks kick off Monday
SummaryNew Zealand is expected to seek greater market access for its dairy products, fruit, wool, among others as the two nations look to reduce dependence on traditional markets.
NEW DELHI : A high-level Kiwi delegation arrives in New Delhi on Monday as India and New Zealand start negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA), two people aware of the development said.
