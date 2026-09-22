India and New Zealand have signed a free-trade agreement (FTA), which will come into force on 20 October. The FTA gives Indian exporters duty-free access across all tariff lines in New Zealand. In return, India has adopted a more calibrated approach, offering concessions on about 70% of tariff lines. The pact also covers services, investments, professional mobility, students and customs procedures.
Mint Explainer | What the India-New Zealand free-trade agreement means for India
SummaryNew Zealand has committed to eliminate customs duties on 100% of its tariff lines, covering all of India’s current exports to the country.
India and New Zealand have signed a free-trade agreement (FTA), which will come into force on 20 October. The FTA gives Indian exporters duty-free access across all tariff lines in New Zealand. In return, India has adopted a more calibrated approach, offering concessions on about 70% of tariff lines. The pact also covers services, investments, professional mobility, students and customs procedures.
About the Author
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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