Mint Explainer | What the India-New Zealand free-trade agreement means for India

India and New Zealand have signed a free-trade agreement (FTA), which will come into force on 20 October. The FTA gives Indian exporters duty-free access across all tariff lines in New Zealand. In return, India has adopted a more calibrated approach, offering concessions on about 70% of tariff lines. The pact also covers services, investments, professional mobility, students and customs procedures.
India and New Zealand have signed a free-trade agreement (FTA), which will come into force on 20 October. The FTA gives Indian exporters duty-free access across all tariff lines in New Zealand. In return, India has adopted a more calibrated approach, offering concessions on about 70% of tariff lines. The pact also covers services, investments, professional mobility, students and customs procedures.
Mint explains what the agreement means for businesses, exporters, farmers and professionals.
What is the biggest takeaway for India?
New Zealand has committed to eliminate customs duties on 100% of its tariff lines, covering all of India’s current exports to the country. The government describes this as the first Indian FTA that gives the country full duty-free access across all tariff lines from the outset.
New Zealand’s tariffs on Indian products currently range from zero to 10%, with an average of 2.2%.
India has offered tariff concessions on 70% of its tariff lines, accounting for about 95% of current bilateral trade value.
Which Indian sectors could gain from the agreement?
The agreement eliminates tariffs on Indian exports including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and allied products, marine products, plastics and rubber.
For textiles and apparel, tariffs of up to 10% are eliminated, while pharmaceutical tariffs of up to 5% are removed. Engineering products facing tariffs of up to 10% will get duty-free access.
The government’s factsheet says New Zealand imported about $2.2 billion of textiles annually, while its pharmaceutical imports were about $1.4 billion. India’s exports to these sectors remain relatively modest, suggesting room for expansion.
What has India kept outside the tariff concessions?
India has excluded sensitive sectors, particularly those linked to agriculture and domestic industry. These include dairy products such as milk, cream, whey, yoghurt and cheese; most animal products; onions, chana, peas, corn and almonds; sugar and artificial honey; vegetable and animal fats and oils; and arms and ammunition.
India has used phased tariff elimination and tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) for select products instead of providing unrestricted immediate access. About 35.6% of tariff lines are subject to elimination over three, five, seven or 10 years, while 4.37% involve tariff reductions without complete elimination.
How will India protect farmers from import surges?
For products such as apples, kiwifruit and Mānuka honey, the agreement provides calibrated access through TRQs, minimum import prices and, in some cases, seasonal windows.
The FTA includes bilateral safeguard provisions that allow remedial action if a sudden rise in imports threatens domestic producers. India can use such safeguards for 14 years after tariff elimination or reduction on a particular originating product. In critical circumstances, provisional measures can be imposed for up to 200 days.
Does the agreement prevent third-country goods from entering India through New Zealand at preferential tariffs?
Yes. Goods must meet the agreement’s rules of origin to qualify for preferential treatment.
Customs authorities can verify origin claims, seek information and conduct verification visits where necessary. Preferential treatment can also be denied or temporarily suspended in cases of non-compliance or suspected misuse.
What changes for exporters at the customs stage?
The agreement provides for electronic submission and processing of documents, pre-arrival processing, risk-based inspections and expedited release of goods. Perishable and express shipments receive special treatment.
The customs chapter contains 25 articles covering areas including automation and single-window systems, advance rulings, risk management, authorized economic operators, appeals, penalties and customs cooperation. The stated objective is to reduce clearance times, transaction costs and procedural uncertainty, particularly for smaller businesses.
What does the FTA offer India in services and professional mobility?
New Zealand has offered market-access commitments in 118 service sectors and most-favoured-nation treatment in about 139 sectors. These include computer-related services, professional services, telecommunications, construction, education, financial services and tourism.
A separate temporary employment pathway provides for 5,000 visas at any one time for qualified Indian professionals for up to three years. The quota covers occupations across IT, engineering, construction, education and healthcare, as well as specified Indian occupations such as yoga instructors, chefs, music teachers and Ayush (traditional Indian medicine systems) practitioners.
What does the agreement mean for Indian students?
There will be no numerical limit on Indian students entering New Zealand. The FTA locks in work rights of at least 20 hours a week during study.
Post-study work visas can extend up to two years for bachelor’s degrees with honours, three years for STEM bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and four years for doctoral degrees. New Zealand has offered a working holiday arrangement for 1,000 young Indians annually, allowing them to live and work there for up to 12 months.
What is the investment commitment?
New Zealand has committed to promote foreign direct investment into India with a view to increasing such investment by $20 billion. The agreement identifies manufacturing and infrastructure, renewable energy, agricultural technology, skill development, emerging technologies and innovation as areas that could benefit.