India eyes Norwegian expertise in carbon storage for energy transition

New Delhi: India is looking at Norwegian expertise in energy and transition-related technologies, including carbon capture and storage, as the country seeks to upgrade its capabilities to meet its clean energy goals and net-zero target of 2070.

"In our continued quest to provide momentum to India’s efforts to achieve energy security under the leadership of PM Sh @narendramodi Ji, I visited the Northern Lights CO2 Terminal in Bergen, Norway. It is the largest project for carbon storage funded by the Norwegian Govt and partnered by @Equinor @Shell & @TotalEnergies," Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri said in a post in X.

"We are reviewing this, and similar projects, to upgrade and expand India’s energy capabilities. Norway’s expertise in deepwater exploration, seismic oil surveys, offshore wind and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies aligns well with India’s ambitious energy transition agenda," he said.

India is working on a national mission for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), under which the government may provide financial incentives to companies adopting CCUS.

According to a report by NITI Aayog released in 2022, India is the third largest emitter of CO2 in the world after China and the US, with estimated annual emissions of about 2.6 gigatonne per annum (gtpa). The country has committed to reducing CO2 emissions by 50% by 2050 and reaching net zero by 2070.

The report noted that CCUS has an important and critical role to play in decarbonizing the industrial sector, which is hard to electrify and hard to abate, due to the use of fossil fuels not only as a source of energy but within the process itself. CCUS also has an important role to play in decarbonizing the power sector, given India’s present reliance on coal for meeting over 70% of its electricity needs.

Push for offshore exploration The minister also took part in a roundtable with representatives of Offshore Energy Cluster in Bergen, Norway on technologies including well services, subsea operations, testing, maintenance operations, drilling tools, drilling submersible rigs, well completion services, high pressure-high temperature wells, drillships, monitoring technologies covering the entire gamut of hydrocarbons exploration, particularly deep sea exploration by the Norwegian energy professionals.

In another tweet, he said: "As India plans to explore over 2.5 lakh sq kms in Open Acreage Licensing Policy Round 10 in one of the largest offshore exploration bidding rounds globally, we are trying to develop a full E&P deepwater technology ecosystem in India, under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji."