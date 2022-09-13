India not defending rupee, does not need to: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

India not defending rupee, does not need to: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran2 min read . 02:32 PM IST
- Nageswaran further said that the rupee is being managed in a manner that reflects the fundamentals of the economy
India's chief economic adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, on Tuesday said that the country is not defending the rupee and that its economic fundamentals are such that the currency can take care of itself.
Speaking at an event in the national capital, the CEA said, "I think India isn't defending the rupee, India is just making sure that the market forces and the economic fundamentals direct the rupee in a particular direction and making sure it happens smoothly and gradually."
Nageswaran further said, "I don't think Indian fundamentals are such that we need to defend the rupee. The rupee can take care of itself."
He also said the Reserve Bank of India is taking necessary steps to ensure that the movement of the rupee is gradual and in line with market trends.
"The RBI is making sure that whatever direction the rupee is moving in line with the market trends is just gradual and doesn't impose burden either on the importers or the exporters," he said.
Last month, rupee had touched an all-time low of 80.15 against the US dollar. The rupee appreciated 28 paise to 79.25 against the US dollar in opening trade on today, tracking the dollar's decline versus its major peers and foreign fund inflows.
On Monday, the rupee rose 4 paise to close at 79.53 against the American currency.
On declining foreign exchange reserves, Nageswaran said, "Global risk aversion prevents capital from coming in. Naturally that is what (foreign) reserves are meant for."
India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $3.007 billion to $561.046 billion in the week ended 26 August, the central bank data showed.
In the previous week ended 19 August, the reserves had dipped by $6.687 billion to $564.053 billion.
The fall in the reserves during the reporting week ended 26 August was on account of a dip in the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, and the gold reserves, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the central bank on 2 September.
Meanwhile, the finance ministry has attributed the rise in inflation to base effect and increase in food and fuel prices, and stressed that initiatives taken by the government to curb price rise will be felt more significantly in the coming months.
