India November factory activity growth hits 10-month high: PMI Survey

“The Indian manufacturing industry continued to expand in November, with growth gathering pace and forward looking indices generally pointing to further improvements in the months to come. The fact that firms purchased additional inputs at a stronger rate amid efforts to restock, combined with recurring declines in inventories of finished goods and tentative signs of a pick-up in hiring activity, indicate that production volumes will likely expand further in the near term," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit.

