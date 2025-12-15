India’s November trade deficit shrinks as imports drop, exports surge

India’s trade deficit narrowed sharply in November as imports fell and exports rose, offering relief on the external balance after a sharp widening in October.

The gap between imports and exports eased to $24.53 billion in November, the commerce ministry data showed on Monday. This marks a substantial improvement from October’s deficit of $41.68 billion.

Merchandise imports stood at $62.66 billion in November, while exports were at $38.13 billion. The trade gap contracted month-on-month on lower imports, suggesting easing pressure from commodities and discretionary inbound shipments.

Advertisement

The November numbers point to a correction after the spike seen in October, when imports had surged to $76.06 billion against exports of $34.38 billion, pushing the deficit to its highest level in several months, said commerce secretary Rajesh Agarwal.

Also Read | Merchandise trade deficit soars in Oct as US tariffs bite, gold imports surge

The trend also indicates stabilization year-on-year as November’s deficit is significantly lower than levels seen earlier, supported by steady exports.

A narrower trade gap offers relief when policymakers are closely monitoring external sector risks amid volatile global commodity prices and slowing demand in key overseas markets. It is also expected to provide some cushion to the current account and support macroeconomic stability in the near term.

However, a sustained improvement will depend on the durability of export demand and the trajectory of imports in the coming months, particularly energy-related shipments and electronics, Agarwal said.

Advertisement

Merchandise exports increased to $38.13 billion in November 2025 from $31.94 billion a year earlier, while services exports rose to $35.86 billion from $32.11 billion.

Merchandise imports declined to $62.66 billion from $63.87 billion a year ago, while services imports edged up to $17.96 billion from $17.25 billion.

Exports to the US increased from $6.30 billion in October to $6.92 billion in November, marking a 9.8% rise. Shipments to China surged 35.2% month-on-month, $1.62 billion in October to $2.19 billion in November.

US exports jump in Apr-Nov For the April–November 2025 period, exports of goods stood at $292.07 billion, up from $284.60 billion in the same period last year. Imports also rose to $515.21 billion from $487.93 billion a year earlier.

Advertisement

Engineering goods continued to lead India’s export basket during April–November 2025, with shipments valued at $79.74 billion, followed by petroleum products at $38.00 billion. Electronic goods exports rose sharply to $31.10 billion, while drugs and pharmaceuticals stood at $20.48 billion.

Other major export sectors included gems and jewellery ($19.13 billion), organic and inorganic chemicals ($18.70 billion), readymade garments of all textiles ($10.08 billion), cotton yarn, fabrics and made-ups ($7.61 billion), rice ($7.30 billion) and marine products ($5.75 billion).

Also Read | Beyond tariffs: What India must guard against in trade talks with the US

Petroleum product exports declined from $44.58 billion in April–November 2024 to $38 billion in the current fiscal period. Imports of petroleum products also moderated, falling from $127.84 billion to $121.03 billion, according to the data.

The US remained India’s largest export destination during April–November 2025, with exports rising 11.4% year-on-year to $59.04 billion from $53.01 billion in 2024 (April-November). Imports from the US also increased 9.3% to $44.81 billion, up from $41 billion, taking total bilateral trade between the two countries to $103.85 billion, a 10.5% rise from $94.01 billion a year earlier.

Advertisement

The UAE followed as the second-largest export destination at $25.49 billion, while exports to the Netherlands stood at $12.90 billion. Exports to China increased 32.8% year-on-year to $12.22 billion during April–November, up from $9.20 billion a year earlier. Imports from China rose 12.6% to $84.27 billion from $74.82 billion, taking total bilateral trade to $96.49 billion, a 14.8% increase from $84.02 billion in the same period last year.

The pickup in exports reflects steady demand in key markets such as the US and parts of Europe, alongside resilience in engineering goods, electronics and pharmaceuticals, according to economists. Services exports also continued to provide support, benefiting from sustained demand for IT and business services despite global growth concerns.

Advertisement

Also Read | China should let the yuan rise to fix its economy and calm the world