India now faces highest US tariff along with Brazil at 50%. How tariffs compare globally

US President Donald Trump has slapped an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, bringing the total levy to 50%—the highest among America’s major trading partners. The White House cited India’s continued import of oil from the Russian Federation as the primary reason behind the move.
The new tariff was formalised via an executive order on Wednesday and will take effect 21 days from now, unless revoked or amended. With this latest increase, India now shares the top spot with Brazil, which is also facing a combined 50% tariff under Trump’s adjusted trade regime.
While India’s elevated tariffs are linked to its Russian energy trade, Brazil’s rise to the top of the US tariff table is tied to political developments back home.
A recent 40% reciprocal tariff—linked to the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro—is now in force from 1 August, adding to an earlier 10% tariff, bringing Brazil’s total to 50% as well.
Here’s how the top ten countries rank under the new US tariff regime:
|Rank
|Country
|Adjusted Tariff
|1
|India
|50%
|1
|Brazil
|50%
|3
|Syria
|41%
|4
|Laos
|40%
|4
|Myanmar
|40%
|6
|Switzerland
|39%
|7
|Canada
|35%
|7
|Serbia
|35%
|7
|Iraq
|35%
|10
|China
|30%
These tariffs, which took effect on 7 August, are part of a broader overhaul of US trade policy, aimed at applying maximum pressure on countries seen to be undermining American national and economic interests.
India’s 50% tariff rate not only surpasses its South Asian neighbours, but also outpaces key US allies such as Japan, South Korea, and the European Union.
|Country
|Tariff (%)
|India
|50*
|Brazil
|50
|Myanmar
|40
|Switzerland
|39
|South Africa
|30
|China
|30
|Vietnam
|20
|Bangladesh
|20
|Sri Lanka
|20
|Taiwan
|20
|Pakistan
|19
|Philippines
|19
|EU
|15
|Japan
|15
|South Korea
|15
Note: India’s additional 25% tariff comes into effect after a 21-day grace period.
With a 50% tariff wall now in place, New Delhi may be forced to reconsider its reliance on the US market and seek stronger trade partnerships elsewhere. Strategic recalibration could include closer economic engagement with BRICS, regional free trade blocs, or alternative energy suppliers.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs has already described the US move as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” while opposition leaders have called for a firm response.
