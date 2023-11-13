comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 13 2023 15:59:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.95 0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 581.35 0.03%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 934.65 -0.8%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.6 0.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,489.15 -0.73%
Business News/ Economy / India's retail inflation eases to 5-month low at 4.8% in October
Back Back

India's retail inflation eases to 5-month low at 4.8% in October

 Livemint

India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation eased to 4.87 per cent in October, recording a five month low mark, according to government data released today.

Vegetable merchant Shivaji Demre who supplies vegetables to Big Bazaar outlets at Big Bazaar outlet in Vashi Pic: KEDAR BHATPremium
Vegetable merchant Shivaji Demre who supplies vegetables to Big Bazaar outlets at Big Bazaar outlet in Vashi Pic: KEDAR BHAT

India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation eased to 4.87 per cent in October, recording a five month low mark, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on November 13. The retail inflation print came in at 5.02 per cent in September, after a gap of two months.

 

 

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 05:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App