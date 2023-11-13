India's retail inflation eases to 5-month low at 4.8% in October
India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation eased to 4.87 per cent in October, recording a five month low mark, according to government data released today.
India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation eased to 4.87 per cent in October, recording a five month low mark, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on November 13. The retail inflation print came in at 5.02 per cent in September, after a gap of two months.