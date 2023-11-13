Hello User
Business News/ Economy / India's retail inflation eases to 5-month low at 4.8% in October

India's retail inflation eases to 5-month low at 4.8% in October

Livemint

  • India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation eased to 4.87 per cent in October, recording a five month low mark, according to government data released today.

Vegetable merchant Shivaji Demre who supplies vegetables to Big Bazaar outlets at Big Bazaar outlet in Vashi Pic: KEDAR BHAT

India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation eased to 4.87 per cent in October, recording a five month low mark, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on November 13. The retail inflation print came in at 5.02 per cent in September, after a gap of two months.

MORE TO COME

Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 05:36 PM IST
