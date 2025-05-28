India puts big pharma concessions on table as US trade deal nears finish line
Priyanka Sharma , Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 28 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryIndia’s offer comes in the backdrop of the US administration’s stated desire to sharply reduce local drug prices, and gains significance considering every second prescription in the US has a generic drug made by an Indian company.
New Delhi: As the trade deal negotiations between India and the US move towards finalisation, the pharmaceutical sector is at the heart of a significant give-and-take between the two countries.
