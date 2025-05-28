Daara Patel, secretary general at the Indian Drugs Manufacturers’ Association (IDMS) said the US may not immediately need generic plants, but it is looking for API units. “The cost is very high to set up a unit in the US; they also want to save money," said Patel. “There is a wrong notion that they have an insurance scheme. Insurance also has limitations. They want goods at affordable prices from India or our support to produce in the US itself."