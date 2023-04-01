India offers rupee trade option to nations facing dollar crunch1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 05:43 AM IST
Amid many nations facing dollar crunch, India has come up with an offer to provide an option of trading in rupee for those countries. Nations like Egypt, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have also shown interest to trade in Indian currency
India will offer its currency as an alternative for trade to countries that are facing a shortage of dollars in the wake of the sharpest tightening in monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve in decades.
