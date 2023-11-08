India oil product demand rises in October amid festival boost: S&P Global

New Delhi: India’s oil product demand increased 1.6% on a month-on-month in October, driven by heightened mobility and consumption during the country's festive season starting mid-October, according to a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The increase equates to an additional 80,000 barrels per day (b/d). "On a year-on-year basis, total demand was up by 197,000 b/d, or 4% as strong economic fundamentals continue, the report said.

S&P Global Commodity Insights has also revised higher its forecast for India's oil demand for 2023, projecting an expansion of 258,000 b/d, which is an increase of 9,000 b/d from its previous estimate.

The revision is attributed to robust diesel sales. Middle distillates, including gasoil, kerosene, and jet fuel, are expected to constitute over half of this growth, while gasoline and naphtha are projected to contribute 27%. India's oil consumption is on track to grow 7% in 2023 from the levels seen in 2019 and is expected to see an additional 11% increase in 2024.

In October, aviation turbine fuel, or jet fuel, demand climbed to 177,000 b/d, the highest consumption rate since March 2020. Diesel also witnessed a significant recovery in October, with a 14% monthly increase and a 9.3% annual rise after a dip in the third quarter. This rebound is linked to an uptick in truck movements, crucial for transporting goods along the supply chain as sellers stocked up to meet festival season demand.

The agricultural sector also showed increased fuel demand in October, coinciding with the harvest season. Additionally, factory activity intensified to meet the surge in consumer demand, with gasoil consumption projected to be 7% higher than pre-pandemic levels within the year.

“India’s gasoline demand saw a small decrease in October to 864,000 b/d from 869,000 b/d in September due to an extra day in October, however, the overall consumption was 3% higher in absolute terms as people flock to buy vehicles during the auspicious days of Navratri last month. India’s gasoline demand rebounded to above pre-COVID-19 levels in 2021 and is expected to be some 22% higher than 2019’s level in 2023," said Himi Srivastava, analyst, South Asia Oil Markets, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

She noted that in October, total jet fuel and kerosene demand increased to 185,000 barrels per day, up 1.8% from last month, as air travel continued at a good pace.

Further, jet fuel consumption recorded the highest level in the month at 177,000 b/d since March 2020 when it was most impacted due to COVID-19. The S&P Global report cited data from AirNav Radar Box, and said that India’s domestic flights in October were up by 1% as compared to the previous month but up by 4% on the year

“International travel was also up in October over September by 1% and 20% above last year. The flight departures paint a positive picture due to the festive travel demand." Himi Srivastava added.

In line with the increase in fuel demand, October also witnessed an increase in auto sales, displaying a growth of 13% on the month. With the ongoing festivities, all automotive categories experienced momentum, notably, two-wheeler vehicles seeing a 15% increase, passenger vehicles at 7% and commercial vehicles up by 10% on the month.

The S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI decreased to 55.5 in October from 57.5 a month earlier due to softness in certain consumer goods sub sectors and new orders rising at the slowest pace in a year. Meanwhile, S&P Global India Services PMI dropped to 58.4 in October from 61 in September due to tapered demand as price pressure builds along with rising competition.

Higher oil product demand also comes at a time when crude prices have somewhat eased from the highs seen in September.

At 1138 am, the January contract of Brent of Intercontinental Exchange traded at $81.39, down 0.27% from previous close. The December contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 0.52% to $76.97 per barrel.

Prices fell on Wednesday on weak Chinese trade data and a build-up in US crude inventory. China’s exports dropped 6.4% year-on-year in October, while imports rose 3.0% on the year last month.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed that during the week ending 3 November, crude oil inventories in the US rose by 11.9 million barrels, after a 1.3 million-barrel rise in crude inventories in the previous week.

