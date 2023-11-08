India oil product demand rises in October amid festival boost: S&P Global
India's oil consumption is on track to grow 7% in 2023 from the levels seen in 2019 and is expected to see an additional 11% increase in 2024
New Delhi: India’s oil product demand increased 1.6% on a month-on-month in October, driven by heightened mobility and consumption during the country's festive season starting mid-October, according to a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message