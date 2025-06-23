Mint Primer: Oil shock looms as Iran threatens to shut Strait of Hormuz. What it means for India
Summary
With 40% of its crude imports passing through the key waterway, India faces inflation and growth risks if Iran shuts off the Strait of Hormuz.
The risk of disruption to the global oil supply has risen sharply after the US bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities early on Sunday.
