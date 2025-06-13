Supply risk

"About 20% of oil trade comes from that strait," said Prashant Vashisht, vice president with ICRA. “Iran has threatened strikes on oil assets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar – there is potential supply risk. Further, Iran has threatened strike on in assets in other oil producers in the region, there is potential supply risk. Further, there is no alternate loading points for crude and gas which are generally loaded in that area. Only about 8% of the energy supplies coming through the strait can be diverted to other routes."