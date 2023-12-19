India, Oman discuss bilateral trade, investment relations
India and Oman share a longstanding history of friendship and cooperation, and the bilateral trade and investment relationship between them has flourished since diplomatic relations were established in 1955, which was upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2008.
New Delhi: Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his Oman counterpart Qais Bin Mohammed Al Yousef discussed bilateral trade, investment and the possibility of rupee trade between the two countries, on the sidelines of a state visit by Oman's ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, to India.