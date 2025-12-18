India-Oman FTA signed as New Delhi seeks to de-risk exports amid tariff war

India signed a free-trade agreement (FTA) with Oman on Thursday, adding another pillar to New Delhi’s expanding trade and strategic engagement with the Gulf, following a similar deal with the United Arab Emirates.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which covers goods, services and investment, was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Muscat, which began on Wednesday, at the palace of Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq by Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and his counterpart Qais Al Yousef.

The pact aims to ease tariff and regulatory barriers while strengthening India’s long-term economic presence in West Asia. From the Indian side, the CEPA was approved by the Union cabinet on 12 December, while Oman’s lower house of Parliament has also cleared the draft agreement.

Addressing business leaders at the India-Oman Business Summit, Modi said while seasons may change, the friendship between India and Oman continues to grow stronger with time.

Highlighting 70 years of diplomatic relations, he said the partnership is built on trust and shared heritage and is now looking ahead to a more prosperous future.

“Our bilateral trade has crossed $10 billion, but that is just the beginning. There is a long road ahead and many achievements still to come. Our focus must now shift to building a more diversified and resilient economic partnership—across trade, investment, tourism, and cooperation in innovation and technology,” Goyal said while addressing the summit.

He added that the CEPA—the first bilateral trade agreement signed by Oman since its 2006 deal with the US and only the second FTA India has concluded in the past six months, after the UK—will act as an enabler of a more ambitious future by offering duty-free access, addressing trade barriers, and simplifying rules.

“It unlocks near-universal duty-free access for Indian goods, expands services opportunities and ensures greater mobility for Indian professionals, while safeguarding India’s sensitive sectors,” he said.

As seen in the case of the India-UAE CEPA, which was signed in February 2022 and implemented in May that year, the India-Oman agreement is also expected to take effect a few months after signing once procedural formalities are completed, a government official said, on the condition of anonymity.

For the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Modi, it will mark the sixth such pact, while it is the first trade agreement signed during the tenure of commerce secretary Rajesh Agarwal.

The trade agreement with Mauritius was signed in February 2021, followed by the UAE in February 2022, Australia in April 2022, European Free Trade Association in February 2024, and the UK in July 2025.

India is also in the final leg of negotiations with the European Union (EU) and the US on separate trade arrangements. New Delhi is expected to begin trade talks with another GCC member, Qatar, in the near future.

India-Oman trade deal Under the agreement, Oman has offered zero-duty access on 98.08% of its tariff lines, covering 99.38% of India’s exports by value, with immediate tariff elimination on 97.96% of tariff lines. This gives India one of its deepest tariff concessions among Gulf partners.

Oman’s import duties currently range from zero to 100%, with steeper tariffs on select items, such as meats, wines, and tobacco.

Labour-intensive sectors, such as textiles, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, plastics, furniture, agricultural products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and automobiles will receive full tariff elimination, significantly improving export competitiveness and employment prospects.

In return, India has offered tariff liberalization on 77.79% of its tariff lines, covering 94.81% of imports from Oman by value, while keeping sensitive sectors such as dairy, tea, coffee, rubber, tobacco, bullion, jewellery, footwear and sports goods in the exclusion list. For sensitive products of interest to Oman, India’s concessions are largely through tariff-rate quotas.

A key new feature of the CEPA is Oman’s first-ever and most ambitious services commitments, with market access offered across 127 sub-sectors, including computer-related services, business and professional services, audio-visual services, research and development, education and health. Oman’s global services imports of $12.5 billion present significant untapped opportunities for Indian service providers, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The agreement also delivers unprecedented mobility commitments for Indian professionals. For the first time, Oman has offered wide-ranging Mode 4 commitments, including higher quotas for intra-corporate transferees, extended stay periods of up to two years (with further extension) for contractual service suppliers, and liberalized entry for professionals in accountancy, taxation, architecture, medical and allied sectors.

Oman has also committed to allowing 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) by Indian companies in major services sectors.

In a first-of-its-kind provision globally, Oman has made comprehensive commitments on traditional medicine across all modes of supply, opening new opportunities for India’s AYUSH and wellness sectors and promoting medical value travel.

The CEPA also provides for fast-tracking marketing authorizations for pharmaceutical products approved by regulators such as US Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, and the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, and the acceptance of good manufacturing practice inspection documents, reducing time and cost for Indian pharma exporters.

The CEPA facilitates mutual recognition arrangements for Halal certification, acceptance of India’s National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) certification for organic products, and enhanced cooperation on standards and conformity assessment, addressing long-standing non-tariff barriers.

Both sides have also agreed to hold future negotiations on social security coordination once Oman’s contributory system is implemented.

Strategic gains Oman is India’s third-largest export destination among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Bilateral trade between the two nations stood at $10.6 billion in 2024-25, with India’s exports at $4.0 billion and imports at $6.5 billion.

While the immediate trade upside is limited by Oman’s relatively small market size, the agreement offers India clear strategic and supply-side gains. It is expected to improve market access for Indian exports, enhance regulatory cooperation, particularly in pharmaceuticals, and reinforce energy security by stabilizing supplies of crude oil, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and fertilizers.

The pact also builds on India’s growing investment footprint in Oman, where Indian companies have over 6,000 joint ventures and investments exceeding $7.5 billion, largely concentrated in logistics and industrial hubs.

Beyond commerce, the CEPA underlines India’s broader Gulf strategy, linking trade diversification, energy security and regional influence at a time when India is seeking to de-risk exports amid rising global tariff tensions.

While more than 80% of Indian goods already enter Oman at an average tariff of around 5%, duties can reach as high as 100% on select products. Tariff elimination under the CEPA is expected to improve price competitiveness for Indian exporters.

Indian textiles, chemicals and other exports worth over $3 billion to Oman could become tariff-free under the agreement.

Labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, which currently face steep tariffs in the US, are also likely to gain from improved market access. In 2024-25, India exported ready-made garments worth $63.8 million to Oman, the largest item in the category.

Petroleum products, the largest export item to Oman at $1.43 billion, are already largely duty-free. However, key sectors such as engineering goods ($812.2 million), chemicals ($241.4 million), and partially duty-bearing mineral products, including mica, coal and other ores ($428.6 million), are expected to benefit directly from tariff reductions.

Exporters said the agreement could help lower trade costs and open up new duty-free market opportunities for India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and farm producers.

“This India-Oman CEPA has the potential to transform India’s MSME clusters and farm producers into globally competitive, duty-free suppliers to Oman and the wider Gulf-Africa region. By reducing trade costs and expanding market access, it can convert local production strengths into global business opportunities,” said Ajay Sahai, director general, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).