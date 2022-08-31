Commenting about the economy growing at 13.5% in the April-June quarter, Somanathan noted that GDP had exceeded pre-pandemic levels by nearly 4%
Finance Secretary TV Somanathan told reporters in New Delhi that India's economy will grow at more than 7% in current financial year (April 2022 to March 2023).
Commenting about the economy growing at 13.5% in the April-June quarter, Somanathan noted that GDP had exceeded pre-pandemic levels by nearly 4%.
The last time India's economy grew faster was in April-June 2021 when it gained 20.1% from the pandemic-depressed level a year earlier.
Manufacturing grew to 6.5% growth after a 0.2% contraction in the previous quarter while the construction sector grew 16.8% after 2.0% growth in the previous quarter, data showed.
The Finance Secretary also said that the government is on course to meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP in current fiscal ending 31 March, 2023.
On GST collection for the month of August, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said it's expected to be in range of ₹1.42-1.43 lakh crore, in signs of buoyancy in economy.
“Gross fixed capital formation grows 34.7% in April-June, the highest in 10 years," Seth said.
Economists said Asia's third-largest economy faced downward risks with tighter monetary conditions and higher energy and commodity prices expected to weigh on consumer demand and companies' investment plans.
