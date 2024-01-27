India on course to become third-largest economy by FY28 but…, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes the need for Customs department initiatives to evolve for the growth of trade and to help India achieve a GDP of USD 5 trillion by 2027-28.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the initiatives of Customs department like Faceless Assessment and Single Window Clearance need to evolve with the overall objective of growth of trade as every partner needs to collaborate to help India's GDP surpass USD 5 trillion by 2027-28.