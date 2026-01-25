India on track to become third-largest economy amid global uncertainty, says president Murmu

Against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions and slowing global growth, president Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said India’s economic momentum remains strong, underpinned by reforms, infrastructure investment and a renewed focus on self-reliance.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, Murmu said: “India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy. Despite global uncertainties, India is recording continuous economic growth. We are moving towards achieving our goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy in the near future.”

She said India’s principles of ‘swadeshi’ and self-reliance would continue to be channels of growth. “By investing in the creation of world-class infrastructure, we are rebuilding our economic strength at a much larger scale. In this journey of shaping our economic destiny, aatmanirbharata (self-reliance) and swadeshi are our guiding principles,” she said.

India’s nearly $4 trillion economy, despite challenges due to high US tariffs and other geopolitical headwinds, is expected to grow 7.4% in fiscal year 2026 (FY26) in real terms, according to the first advance estimates released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation on 7 January. The economy grew at 6.5% in FY25 and 9.2% in FY24.

In his Independence Day address in August 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon citizens to promote the production and consumption of ‘swadeshi’—made-in-India—items.

President Murmu also said recent government reforms such as the goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation, notification of labour codes, as well as decriminalisation of obsolete laws and reduction of compliances have increased the ease of doing business in the country and will be growth engines.

Over recent months, the Centre has attempted to channel growth by pushing reforms in multiple sectors. These include passing of the Jan Vishwas Bill to decriminalise and simplify laws and increase the ease of doing business, reducing GST on a plethora of items to boost consumption, and notifying long-due labour code reforms to widen social security for millions of the country’s informal workers.

“The recent decisions to make the GST system even more effective will further strengthen our economy,” the president said. “Four labour codes have been issued in the field of labour reforms. These will benefit our workers and will also accelerate the development of enterprises.”

Murmu linked economic strength with national security, pointing to India’s growing defence self-reliance. “Our self-reliance in the field of defence powered the historic success of Operation Sindoor,” she said.

In May 2025, India launched an offensive against terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam the previous month, which had left more than 20 civilians dead. It turned into a nearly four-day long conflict between India and Pakistan.

“The future of humanity can remain secure only if there is peace in the whole world. In an atmosphere marked by conflicts in many parts of the world, India is spreading the message of world peace,” Murmu said.

She said the government’s efforts for social welfare, especially under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana for providing basic necessities of life, has reached about 810 million. “Millions of our people who have been struggling with poverty for decades have been lifted above the poverty line. Efforts are also being made to ensure that they do not fall back into the poverty trap,” she said.

Echoing the prime minister’s remarks on the same day, the president also said the country’s youth and startups will be drivers of growth in the future, and will lead the way to making India a developed country by 2047.

“The impressive success demonstrated by start-ups in our country is mainly driven by our young entrepreneurs. The country's development will gain momentum through policies and programs focused on the aspirations of the younger generation. I am confident that the power of youth will play a leading role in the making of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” said Murmu.

India’s digital payments infrastructure has allowed more than half of all digital transactions in the world to be done in the country, and women participation in voting and financial systems has increased considerably, she said.

