India on track to become third largest economy: Finance secy1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Somanathan said that India’s growth rate, by any measurement, regardless of controversies on how it is measured, is much faster than the top five economies.
New Delhi: India, which is registering fastest economic growth among top five global economies, is on track to become the third largest economy, finance secretary T.V. Somanathan said on Thursday. India is currently the fifth largest economy behind the US, China, Japan and Germany.