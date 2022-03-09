India open to making 5G airwaves cheaper in auction this year: Report

A lower floor price would be a huge boost for Bharti Airtel Ltd. and the unprofitable Vodafone Idea Ltd., two of the only three private sector operators left after Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. disrupted the market in 2016 with free calls and ultra-cheap data, whittling down competition in a sector that once had a dozen players. The sector lobby, which has seen wireless operators shoulder heavy debt loads after expensive past spectrum auctions, warned in August that half the spectrum will be unsold unless it’s priced lower.

