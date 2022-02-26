NEW DELHI : Given the volatility in global oil prices due to escalating hostilities, India, the world’ third largest oil importer, on Saturday said it is committed to “supporting initiatives for releases from strategic petroleum reserves."

This stand is keeping in mind the measures being explored for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices.

Crude oil prices have been on the rise of late and the Russia's invasion of Ukraine has further fuelled concerns of supply disruption leading to further spike in prices.

Price of Brent crude oil has now eased to $97.93 per barrel after crossing the $101 per barrel mark on Friday. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is at $91.59 a barrel.

High crude prices are worrying for India as it is dependent on imports to meet 85% of oil demand and 55% of natural gas requirements. India spent $62.71 billion on crude oil imports in FY21, $101.4 billion in FY20, and $111.9 billion in FY19.

The Indian basket of crude comprising Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was last recorded at $100.71 per barrel on Thursday.

In a statement, the petroleum ministry said that the government of India is closely monitoring global energy markets as well as potential energy supply disruptions as a fall out of the evolving geopolitical situation.

"With a view to ensuring energy justice for its citizens and for just energy transition towards a net zero future, India stands ready to take appropriate action for ensuring ongoing supplies at stable prices," it said.

"India is also committed to supporting initiatives for releases from Strategic Petroleum Reserves, for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices," it added.

In December, the government had agreed to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserves in consultation with other global energy consumers amid rising prices and supply concerns

As per the consumption pattern of 2019-20, the total capacity in the established Strategic Petroleum Reserves facilities of 5.33 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) is estimated to provide for about 9.5 days of crude oil requirement.

India has three strategic reserves -- Vishakhapatnam (1.33 MMT), Mangaluru (1.5 MMT) and Padur (2.5 MMT) -- operated by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve (ISPRL).

Oil prices have already been high given owing to supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec)-plus and the recent geopolitical tensions have added to the increase in prices.

Strategic petroleum reserves are typically state-funded and aimed at tackling emergencies.

This incessant surge in crude oil prices, while hurting the country's import bills and current account deficit, will ultimately hit the common man with its eventual impact on inflation and retail fuel prices.

In the national capital, petrol was priced at ₹95.41 per litre, while diesel was ₹86.67 a litre on Saturday.

Further, the government is also assessing the evolving geopolitical situation and will decide on cutting excise duty on fuels if the current surge in crude price lingers longer than can be absorbed by state-run fuel retailers, according to four senior government officials familiar with the development.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.