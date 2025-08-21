India overtakes China in smartphone exports to the US; trade rises to 44% in April-June quarter — Details here

India has overtaken China in the smartphone exports race to send its products to the United States. The total mobile imports from India to the Western nation rose to 44% in the April-June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year due to the nation's schemes like Make in India and PLI.

In a post on platform X, the Indian government cited a report from the Singapore-based research agency Canalys, which stated that in the second quarter of the calendar year 2025, India had overtaken China as a result of schemes like Make in India and PLI.

“According to a report by research firm Canalys, in the second quarter of this calendar year, i.e., April-June, India has also overtaken China in terms of smartphones exported to the US,” the government informed the people through a PIB post on X.

India is currently moving at a 'new pace' in those sectors in which it was never before considered a key manufacturer.

“As a result of schemes like Make in India and PLI, India is now moving at a new pace in those industrial sectors in which it was never even considered a key manufacturer before,” they said.

India's smartphone export to US With the help of these schemes, India's share of the smartphone exports to the United States has increased to 44% levels in the second quarter of 2025, compared to only 13% in the same period the previous year, according to the official data.

The government also said that China's share in the smartphone exports to the US market has dropped to 25% in the April-June quarter, compared to their previous level of 61% in the same period a year ago.

“Now, the share of Made in India smartphones imported to the US has increased to 44 per cent, whereas in the second quarter of 2024, it was only 13 per cent. At the same time, in comparison, the share of Made in China smartphones in the US market has come down from 61 per cent a year ago to 25 per cent during this period,” according to the PIB post on Thursday, 21 August 2025.

According to a news agency PTI report, India's electronics and mobile exports sector witnessed a mega jump, rising from ₹38,000 crore to ₹3.27 lakh crore in the same period.

On the mobile exports front, the trade witnessed a 127-fold rise to ₹2 lakh crore, compared to their earlier 1,500 crore in the same period, as per the news report.