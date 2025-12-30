India overtakes Japan to become 4th largest economy as GDP values at $4.18 trillion — Here's what govt says

The central government announced that India has successfully overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy with a size of $4.18 trillion, according to a press release issued on Monday, 29 December 2025.

India is set to overtake Germany to become the third-largest by 2030, to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world, on the backdrop of strong growth numbers.

“With GDP valued at $4.18 trillion, India has surpassed Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy and is poised to displace Germany from the third rank in the next 2.5 to 3 years with projected GDP of $7.3 trillion by 2030,” according to the release.

The United States and China are the top two economies in the world based on their gross domestic product (GDP) values.

What's fueling India's growth story? The central government, in its recent release, cited India's growth momentum with the GDP expanding to a six-quarter high level in the July-September quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26.

The growth of the country comes from resilience amid persistent global trade uncertainties. The domestic drivers in India, fueled by private consumption acted as central role in supporting this GDP expansion.

The government also cited inflation remaining below the lower tolerance, declining unemployment, and improving export performance are among the high-frequency indicators which support India's growth.

“Financial conditions have stayed benign, with strong credit flows to the commercial sector, while demand conditions remain firm, supported by a further strengthening of urban consumption,” they said.

India's GDP growth India's real GDP grew by 8.2% in the second quarter of 2025-26, up from 7.8% in the first quarter and 7.4% in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

The growth momentum further surprised on the upside, with GDP expanding to a six-quarter high in Q2 of 2025-26, reflecting India's resilience amid persistent global trade uncertainties, it said.

Domestic drivers, led by robust private consumption, played a central role in supporting this expansion.

The release further said international agencies have echoed this optimism and cited projections made by various entities.

The World Bank has projected a 6.5 per cent growth in 2026; Moody's expects India to remain the fastest-growing G20 economy with a growth of 6.4 per cent in 2026 and 6.5 per cent in 2027.

The IMF has raised its projections to 6.6 per cent for 2025 and 6.2 per cent for 2026; the OECD forecasts 6.7 per cent growth in 2025 and 6.2 per cent in 2026.