Mint Primer: Does Pakistan have the wherewithal to fight India?
SummaryEver since the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has been spending a lot of resources in mobilizing its armed forces and bleeding its already weak exchequer.
Pakistan was close to bankruptcy in 2023. Bailout by International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank pulled it back from the brink. As tensions rise on the Western front, Mint takes a look at Pakistan’s financial situation today and its ability to escalate tensions against India.