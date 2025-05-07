Mint Primer: Does Pakistan have the wherewithal to fight India?

What is the situation today?

In the last 18 months, Pakistan has come a long way. IMF has said that the country has made significant progress in restoring macroeconomic stability and rebuilding confidence. Economic growth has improved, inflation eased to levels lowest in a decade, and interest rates have dropped to 11%. Forex reserves have risen to $15 billion, but it is still not high enough to meet the nation’s repayment and import obligations.