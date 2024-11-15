Economy
India pitches for $1.3 trillion per year till 2030 in NCQG for developing nations at COP29
Puja Das 5 min read 15 Nov 2024, 07:53 PM IST
Summary
- These funds should be though grants, concessional finance and non-debt-inducing support, without subjecting developing countries to growth-inhibiting conditionalities.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Intervening on behalf of like-minded developing countries (LMDCs), India said that developed countries need to commit to provide and mobilise at least $1.3 trillion every year in the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) till 2030.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less