India has pitched for Japanese investment in sunrise sectors like drones, robotics, electric vehicles and renewable energy, during an investment review meeting with Tokyo, the ministry of commerce and industry said on Monday.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Japan's ministry of economy, trade and industry virtually met for an annual review of progress under Japanese industrial townships (JITs).

In a bid to boost domestic production, “opportunities for investments in the Information and Communications Technologies, Renewable Energy, EVs, Drones, Robotics and Textiles sectors were showcased", the government said, adding that as many as 114 Japanese companies are operating across the JITs.

JITs, it added, are ready to move in facilities and fully developed land available for allotment in these townships and offer facilities such as special Japan desks for translation and facilitation support among other facilities.

“The Neemrana and Sri City industrial townships host the majority of the Japanese companies. Companies such as Daikin, Isuzu, Kobelco, Yamaha Music, Hitachi Automotive etc. are the marque Japanese investors that have set up manufacturing in these townships.

As the 5th largest investor, Japan has contributed over $ 36.2 billion in cumulative investments since 2000, especially in key sectors such as automobiles, electronics system design & manufacturing (ESDM), medical devices, consumer goods, textiles, food processing and chemicals," the ministry of commerce and industry added.

The government further added that Japanese companies are among applicants seeking benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme announced for 14 sectors.

The government had earlier banned the import of foreign-manufactured drones except for those required defence, R&D and security purposes.

