Govt plans ₹25,000-crore skilling push to sharpen textile export edge

New Delhi: The government is considering a ₹25,000-crore skilling push for the labour-intensive textiles and garments sector over the next five years, as it seeks to build a larger pool of industry-ready workers and sharpen India's manufacturing and export competitiveness amid global trade and geopolitical tensions, two people aware of the matter said.
The proposed ₹25,000-crore outlay for Samarth 2.0 would mark a sharp increase from the ₹740 crore spent under the existing Samarth 1.0 scheme for textile workers over the five years through March 2026. The allocation for the current fiscal year is ₹300 crore.