Brand India was a lost cause. But the FTAs are bringing it back.

For decades, the 'Made in India' label sat uneasily on global retail shelves, signalling an easy pick for discount-hunter. Now, New Delhi is betting that a flurry of newly minted trade deals can flip that script, repositioning the world’s fastest-growing major economy as a producer of premium, high-margin goods to the world’s wealthiest consumers.

The Centre is crafting a sophisticated 'Brand India' playbook to embed Indian luxury, heritage and high-tech goods into the premium supply chains of the US, UK, and European Union, two people familiar with the plans said. The strategy will involve coordinated branding, export promotion and structured engagement with overseas retailers and distributors. The commerce ministry will work in coordination with Indian missions abroad to showcase such products through trade fairs, buyer-seller meets and targeted branding campaigns.

Historically, Indian exports like silk and spices enjoyed undisputed global dominance, only to see their prestige eroded by mass-market commoditization and stiff competition from lower-cost hubs like Vietnam and Kenya. The attempt now is to reverse this.

Kanchipuram calling

The strategy will centre on high-potential sectors such as handlooms and textiles, shifting the focus from mass-produced garments to heritage luxury, specifically positioning Banarasi and Kanchipuram silks as high-end lifestyle products. Plantation goods are also in target, by rebranding Darjeeling and Assam tea varieties as artisanal, health-oriented products to claw back market share from Sri Lanka. In Ayurveda and wellness, the attempt is to position traditional herbal formulations as scientifically backed, premium wellness solutions. Education services, healthcare and selected engineering goods will also receive special attention.

“This playbook will also involve greater use of digital marketing and structured outreach to global retail chains and distribution networks to improve shelf visibility and brand recall for Indian goods," one of the two people cited above said.

This comes after back-to-back diplomatic and trade breakthroughs, including a landmark FTA with the UK in July 2025, the completion of negotiations with the European Union in January, and a preliminary trade deal with the US. India also has comprehensive trade agreements in place with Australia, the UAE, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Mauritius, among others, while negotiations are underway to conclude trade deals with Qatar, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Peru and Chile and others.

Echoes of Japan

“India should focus on making its own quality products. If the Japanese can produce high-quality goods, why can’t we? In what way are we inferior to anyone else? We should look at FTAs with developed economies as an opportunity and keep improving our products so that we can fully benefit from these agreements," said R.C. Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the largest automobile manufacturer in India.

“I believe Indians can do it, if they truly want to. We are among the best in the world in terms of intellect, hard work and innovativeness. So why can’t we organise ourselves to do things better than others? I have never believed that we are inferior to the people of any other country," Bhargava told Mint over phone.

“We have made products that are world-class. If we can do it, then why can’t others?" Bhargava said.

Japan’s experience shows that focusing consistently on quality can change how the world sees a country’s products. After World War II, Japanese goods were often viewed as cheap and low-cost. But from the 1950s onwards, Japan introduced strict quality control systems and improved manufacturing standards. Companies such as Toyota, Sony, Panasonic and Honda focused on reducing defects and constantly improving their products. By the 1970s and 1980s, these brands were no longer competing only on price, but were known for high quality and reliability. Over time, 'Made in Japan' became a mark of trust and precision, helping Japanese products sell at premium prices in global markets.

Trade leverage

“The attempt now is to leverage trade agreements and improved market access to rebuild premium branding rather than compete purely on price," said the second person.

The strategy will be mapped to specific geographies. In the EU, where environmental concerns dictate consumer behaviour, India will emphasize sustainable textiles, organic food, and green technology components. In the US, the focus will shift to the appetite for specialty agriculture, processed foods, and high-end pharmaceuticals. In newer FTA partner markets like Oman and New Zealand, India will push marine exports, healthcare services, and niche manufacturing.

Discussions include strengthening e-commerce export hubs, improving logistics efficiency and enabling smaller exporters to access cross-border digital platforms, particularly in developed markets. Products under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme are expected to be showcased more prominently in overseas markets, linking local clusters with global premium demand, the two people said.

Blast from the past

Experts said the Brand India concept draws from the past, when Indian goods enjoyed strong global demand but have since slipped into lower-value segments. The strategy seeks to place greater emphasis on value-driven positioning, backed by stricter quality standards, sustainability credentials and stronger enforcement of geographical indications (GI), they said.

Queries sent on Friday to the ministries of commerce and external affairs remained unanswered.

Support for MSMEs is also likely to form a core part of the plan, given that a large share of India’s traditional and value-added exports — from handlooms and handicrafts to processed foods and leather goods — are driven by small and medium enterprises.

“The plan is to strengthen logistics linkages, promote cluster-based branding and provide support for packaging, design upgrades and certification to meet regulatory requirements in developed markets," said the second person. MSMEs contribute nearly 45% of India’s total exports. India’s total merchandise exports stood at $437.07 billion in FY24 and rose marginally to $437.70 billion in FY25.

Quality focus

The key export destinations for India are the US and the EU, with exports to the US amounting to $86.5 billion and to the EU standing at $75.85 billion in FY25.

“India has a strong opportunity to leverage FTAs to promote its products under Brand India, given that Indian goods have historically enjoyed strong global demand. The effort should not be limited to tariff advantages alone, but should aim to reposition Indian products in premium, value-driven categories," said Binod Anand, secretary general of the Confederation of NGOs of Rural India and a member of the government’s committee on minimum support price (MSP).

“By focusing on consistent quality standards, credible sustainability practices and stronger enforcement of geographical indications, India can enhance global trust in its products and exporters can secure better pricing power and strengthen their presence in developed markets," said Anand.

“Indian silk has a long-standing reputation in global markets for its craftsmanship and heritage value. With improved market access under FTAs, this is the right time to position Indian silk not as a mass commodity but as a premium lifestyle product," said V. Balasubramanian, president of the Silk Association of India (SAI).

“Indian silk — particularly traditional varieties such as Banarasi and Kanchipuram — has huge potential and can command higher value in markets like Europe, the US and the UK," he said.

The focus will also be on the promotion of tea, especially Darjeeling and Assam varieties. Darjeeling already enjoys GI protection in key overseas markets, but India faces stiff competition from Kenya and Sri Lanka in global exports.

As per the commerce ministry, India’s tea exports stood at $743.05 million in FY24 and rose to $832.13 million in FY25. In comparison, Sri Lanka’s tea export earnings crossed $1.5 billion in 2025, up from about $1.4 billion in CY 2024.

Spices are also expected to feature prominently in the strategy. Though India remains a major exporter of turmeric and value-added spice products, the government is set to promote and position Indian spices as premium, health-oriented products in developed markets to counter growing competition from countries such as Vietnam and Guatemala.

The export of Indian spices rose from $546.87 million in FY24 to $732.85 million in FY25, marking a growth of 34%, the commerce ministry data showed.