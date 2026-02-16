Brand India was a lost cause. But the FTAs are bringing it back.

Japan’s experience shows that focusing consistently on quality can change how the world sees a country’s products. After World War II, Japanese goods were often viewed as cheap and low-cost. But from the 1950s onwards, Japan introduced strict quality control systems and improved manufacturing standards. Companies such as Toyota, Sony, Panasonic and Honda focused on reducing defects and constantly improving their products. By the 1970s and 1980s, these brands were no longer competing only on price, but were known for high quality and reliability. Over time, 'Made in Japan' became a mark of trust and precision, helping Japanese products sell at premium prices in global markets.