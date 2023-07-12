India plans LNG terminal in Iraq4 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:04 AM IST
A team from state-run Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL) and Engineers India Ltd (EIL) will shortly visit Iraq
NEW DELHI : India is planning to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Iraq as it looks to diversify supplies and strengthen its energy security, a government official said. The terminal will liquify some portion of the gas currently flared by Iraq and transport it to India, where it will be converted back to LNG for use in city gas distribution as well as power, fertilizer, and steel sectors.
