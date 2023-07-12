India plans LNG terminal in Iraq

India plans to import some portion of the gas currently flared by Iraq, the official added. When natural gas is brought to the surface but cannot be processed soon enough, it is burned away, commonly called flaring. Flaring is done primarily when gas turns up as a by-product of crude oil extraction. India aims to source some portion of around 50 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) of gas currently flared by Iraq. In FY23, Iraq was the second largest exporter of crude oil to India, with total supplies of 50.31 million tonnes for $33.37 billion.