India plans measures to curb Chinese imports as trade gap concerns mount: Report

India plans measures to curb Chinese imports as trade gap concerns mount: Report2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:38 PM IST
The government is considering a number of tariffs and non-tariff steps to cut imports of non-essential consumer and electronic goods, including from China, as trade imbalances concern policymakers, the report said
India is considering a number of tariffs and non-tariff steps to cut imports of non-essential consumer and electronic goods, including from China, as trade imbalances concern policymakers, two government officials and an industry source said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×