India plans to turn airports into aviation hubs: Scindia3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:23 AM IST
‘We are working with stakeholders to look at how we can prepare Delhi airport to become a hub. A consultant will be hired to look at international comparables to see how we can go about doing that, so that is a work in progress’, Scindia said
NEW DELHI : The government has set in motion a plan to transform Indian airports into aviation hubs--beginning with the Delhi airport--to ensure seamless connectivity and minimize connection time between flights, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.
