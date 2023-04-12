India plans to turn airports into aviation hubs: Scindia

As India has witnessed a record number of passengers post-covid and airlines anticipate record travel during the summer, the government has also put in place measures to handle the consistent surge in domestic demand for air travel. “We have crested our pre-covid high of 420,000. Now, we are at 456,000. We are off high season, but we are averaging between 370,000 and 440,000 daily air passengers in the past month. The way I look at it, this October, you are going to be at new highs again, and so we got to plan for October," he said, adding that the government is also aware of the global supply chain issues hampering aircraft delivery timelines for airlines.

