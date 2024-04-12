India plans to widen bridges across highways

“The proposal to widen bridges across all highways to bring its width at par with highways running at ground level is a welcome move. Narrow bridges or bridges which have width lesser than highways at ground level have been leading to vehicles crashing into parapet walls and barriers. With time the development of our highways has led to an increase in the average speed of vehicles plying on the highways and to the increase of vehicles on the highways. So it is important from a safety point of view and as well as smooth and swift movement of traffic to ensure that the bridges on highways are of the same width as the roads running at ground level," Arun Kumar, partner, Induslaw said.