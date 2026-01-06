India's services sector growth hits 11-month low in December amid slow expansion in new businesses

New Delhi: India's services sector growth declined to an 11-month low in December amid slow expansion in new businesses, according to a private survey on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Business Activity Index, compiled by S&P Global, fell to 58.0 in December from 59.8 in November, indicating the slowest rate of expansion since January 2025. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

While Indian services companies were confident of a rise in business activity in 2026, the overall level of positive sentiment fell for the third straight month, the statement said. Further, along with a fading business optimism, job creation in the services sector stalled in December.

"Rates of expansion in incoming new work and output eased to the slowest in 11 months, with companies refraining from recruiting additional staff. That said, the current reading was still indicative of a substantial rise in output," it said.

"While India's service sector continued to perform well in December, the retreat in several survey indicators as 2025 ended may suggest a moderation in growth heading into the new year," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

She, however, said that the benign inflation environment bodes well for the outlook. “If services firms continue to see only mild increases in their expenses, they should be better positioned to compete and limit price hikes, thereby boosting sales and creating more jobs.”

De Lima noted that companies did express some anxiety about market uncertainty and exchange rate movements. "While recent rupee weakness may have driven import costs higher, it likely made exports more competitive. Notably, against the wider trend of slowing growth, services exports rose to a greater extent in December," De Lima added.

The slowdown in services growth gains significance as the sector comprises over 50% of India's GDP. For the July-September period, India's economy expanded by 8.2%, beating estimates and growing at its fastest pace in six quarters. The country's GDP had grown 5.6% in the same quarter last year. The robust expansion was driven by manufacturing, financial services, and consumption, along with a low-base effect and low inflation.

"After peak witnessed across sectors in the festival period in October, including the services sectors of travel and tourism, usually a month-on-month drop is witnessed in the following months which has been witnessed in December. It may even ease further in January as it is largely cyclical," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

The HSBC India Services PMI draws on responses from roughly 400 companies across sectors such as consumer services (excluding retail), transport, information and communication, finance, insurance, real estate, and business services.

Meanwhile, India’s composite PMI eased to 57.8 in December from 59.7 in September. However, the HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index was well above its long-run reading of 55.0.

India's private sector continued to record benign increases in both input costs and output prices, while inflation rates were broadly similar and below their respective long-term averages.

