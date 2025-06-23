Missing from India's population narrative: Unmet family goals, financial barriers, coercion
Developed countries are concerned about their declining fertility rates, and India has now joined their ranks with a below-replacement-level ratio. Yet, the prevailing narrative often omits crucial factors, limiting a comprehensive understanding of the issue both globally and within India.
India’s population estimates often provoke extreme reactions: frustration over overpopulation or alarm over the signs of a falling fertility rate. However, such narratives fail to capture a nuanced picture—one that centres around what couples go through in their fertility journey.