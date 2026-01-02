New Delhi: The government has expanded India Post's global footprint by adding 50 new countries across Africa, Europe, Central Asia and West Asia to boost e-commerce exports, as it looks to diversify overseas markets for domestic goods hit by steep US tariffs, according to two people aware of the matter.
From Africa to west Asia, India Post widens e-comm export map as US tariffs bite
SummaryIndia has added 50 countries to India Post's International Tracked Packet Service, promoting e-commerce exports. This expansion aims to support small businesses and diversify markets affected by US tariffs.
