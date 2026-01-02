From Africa to west Asia, India Post widens e-comm export map as US tariffs bite

Currently, India’s FDI rules do not allow foreign-funded e-commerce companies to operate an inventory-based model, under which they own the goods sold on their platforms. They can only operate as neutral digital marketplace platforms. The same restrictions apply to exports—such platforms can facilitate exports by third-party sellers, but cannot export goods on their own account. However, a fully Indian-owned e-commerce company can operate an inventory-based model and sell goods both domestically and overseas, as long as it does not receive foreign investment.