From Africa to west Asia, India Post widens e-comm export map as US tariffs bite

The expansion by the world’s largest postal network of its International Tracked Packet Service (ITPS) to non-traditional markets comes in the backdrop of the Indian government planning to soften its stance on e-commerce rules for exports, as it considers allowing foreign direct investment (FDI) in inventory-based e-commerce models, but only for export purposes. India has about 165,000 post offices, including over 149,000 in rural areas and around 15,000 in urban centres.