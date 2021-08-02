Preliminary data released by the commerce ministry showed merchandise imports also shot up to $46.4 billion, second highest in history, leading to a widening of trade deficit to $11.2 billion during the month.

Exports have remained above $30 billion for the fifth consecutive month in July with the previous peak in March at $34.5 billion. In June quarter, exports posted record shipments of $95 billion.

Top increase in exports by value were to the United States ($6.7 billion), United Arab Emirates ($2.4 billion) and Belgium $826 million) while exports to Malaysia, Iran and Tanzania declined the most. Similarly, largest increase of imports were from UAE ($3.4 billion), Iraq ($2.7 billion) and Switzerland ($2.2 billion) while imports from France, Germany and Kazakhstan declined the most.

During July, top export items were petroleum products , engineering goods and gems and jewellery while top import items included crude oil, gold and precious stones and vegetable oil.

Trade minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: “Make in India, Make for the world: India’s merchandise exports in July 2021 was $35.17 bn, an increase of 34% over July 2019. PM Narendra Modi ji’s vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat has given a boost to exports."

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd said while non-oil exports were robust in July, they remained below the March level. “A spike in oil exports boosted the overall merchandise exports to a record-high level in July. A sustenance of oil exports at this level would significantly boost the expansion in merchandise exports in FY22," she added.

With the phased reopening of the economy, gold imports surged by $2.5 billion in July compared to the same month in 2019. “Gold imports have already crossed $12 billion in the first four months of this fiscal, and appear set to surpass last year's level of $34.6 billion, with a pickup likely in the festive period," Nayar added.

The government has set a merchandise exports target of $500 billion for FY23 and $1 trillion in the next five years. “So, in the next six years, services exports will be $500 billion, and merchandise exports will be $1 trillion. With annual $1.5 trillion total exports, India will have a significant share in world trade," Commerce secretary B.V.R. Subramanian said last month.

While International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week kept its global growth forecast unchanged at 6% for 2021, it marked down prospects for emerging market and developing economies, especially for emerging Asia and revised up forecasts for advanced economies due to divergence in vaccine rollout. “In countries with high vaccination coverage, such as the United Kingdom and Canada, the impact would be mild; meanwhile countries lagging in vaccination, such as India and Indonesia, would suffer the most among G20 economies," it said.

For India, IMF slashed economic growth projection for FY22 to 9.5% from 12.5% estimated in April, citing slow recovery in consumer confidence due to the ferocious second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as well as a tardy vaccination programme.

IMF also projected world trade to grow at 9.7% in 2021 after a contraction of 8.3% in 2020. “The merchandise trade recovery is set to broaden after being initially concentrated in pandemic-related purchases, consumer durables, and medical equipment. Services trade is expected to recover more slowly, consistent with subdued cross-border travel until virus transmission declines to low levels everywhere," it said.

