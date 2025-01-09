Mint Primer: How to read SBI’s latest poverty estimates
Summary
A recent report by the State Bank of India has stirred up the proverbial hornet’s nest with its claims of a sharp reduction in poverty levels in India, particularly rural areas, in the past decade. It has led to a flurry of counter-claims, with economists questioning the methodology used to arrive at the findings. Mint explains what the matter is about.