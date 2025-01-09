Mint Primer: How to read SBI’s latest poverty estimates

Why are the findings being contested?

For starters, the consumption surveys from 2022-23 onwards have seen revamps in data collection methods, such as an increase in the number of questionnaires and household visits, making the data difficult to compare to past ones. The surveys are using a modified mixed reference period (MMRP) method, in which households are asked about their consumption in the past week for some items, in the past 30 days for some, and in the past 365 days for the rest.