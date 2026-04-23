Power demand spikes even before peak summer, seen at record high this year

New Delhi: India’s early and intense summer is already pushing electricity demand towards the highest levels seen during peak summer last year, challenging the country's power system for the weeks ahead.
New Delhi: India’s early and intense summer is already pushing electricity demand towards the highest levels seen during peak summer last year, challenging the country's power system for the weeks ahead.
Peak demand has risen to nearly 240 GW this week amid rising use of cooling appliances, up from about 215 GW end March, according to the Grid Controller of India. With the weather bureau warning of sustained above-normal temperatures, demand is seen rising further, raising the likelihood of new records this season.
Peak demand has risen to nearly 240 GW this week amid rising use of cooling appliances, up from about 215 GW end March, according to the Grid Controller of India. With the weather bureau warning of sustained above-normal temperatures, demand is seen rising further, raising the likelihood of new records this season.
The record high power demand so far is 250 GW seen on 30 May, 2024. The highest level of the 2025 summer was 242.77 GW seen in June.
Apex power sector planning body, the Central Electricity Authority, sees India's peak demand at a record level of 271 GW this year. For context, in April 2025, the peak demand met was 235 GW.
India’s power consumption growth is historically tied to the weather, with summer heat waves being the biggest driver. Several regions are experiencing temperatures 4-8 degrees Celsius above their seasonal averages, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that northwest, central and parts of eastern India are likely to see above-normal temperatures, with daytime highs crossing 44°C in some parts.
The prolonged spell of extreme heat is seen driving increased use of cooling appliances such as air-conditioners, fans, and refrigeration units, leading to a spike in electricity demand.
"The rise in power demand is largely driven by higher consumption from industries and office spaces, particularly due to increased use of air-conditioners and lifts, and also homes," said Anil Razdan, former power secretary.
Asked about the concerns over the rise in power demand, he said, “If we compare it with last year, we must also account for the capacity added and the number of new connections over the past year before drawing any conclusions.”
Central Electricity Authority data shows that at the end of February, India had an installed capacity of 524 GW, of which 55.2 GW was added in FY26.
Weather forecast
For the short-term, the IMD has said heatwave conditions are “very likely” in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi, on 24-25 April, West Uttar Pradesh during 23-25 April, east Uttar Pradesh till 26 April, Rajasthan during 24-26 April, Madhya Pradesh during 23-26, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during 24-27 April, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand are likely to see these conditions on 23 April.
“In the coming days, maximum temperatures over northwest India are expected to rise gradually by 3-5°C until 26 April, followed by a decline of around 2-3°C on 27-28 April," said a senior IMD scientist who did not wish to be quoted. "Also, the overall central India, temperatures are likely to increase by 2-4°C until 26 April, with no significant change expected on 27-28 April."
On 21 April 2026, maximum temperatures hit 40°C to over 44°C across large parts of east Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Vidarbha, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, with similar highs in pockets of Rajasthan, Haryana–Chandigarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and the southern states. Parts of Punjab and Delhi saw 36-40°C. The highest temperature was 44.2°C at Banda, Uttar Pradesh.
Likelihood of a below-normal rains this year is yet another concern. The IMD's forecasts of a below-normal monsoon—around 92% of the long-period average, along with El Nino-linked heat, point to sustained high power demand from cooling needs, while also raising risks for reservoir-based hydropower if dry spells persist.
Prepping up
Power distribution companies are gearing up to meet the likely demand load, including efforts to tie up more power and storage capacities. An official with Delhi's BSES said both its subsidiaries, BSES Rajdhani and BSES Yamuna, have made power banking arrangements with utilities in other states to meet peak summer demand.
“These arrangements have been finalized well in advance as part of BSES’s structured summer preparedness strategy, ensuring greater flexibility and reducing dependence on spot market purchases during peak demand periods,” the official said. “BSES discoms have made power banking arrangements with discoms in Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Manipur and Mumbai.”