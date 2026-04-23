Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Power demand spikes even before peak summer, seen at record high this year

Vijay C RoyRituraj Baruah
3 min read23 Apr 2026, 02:51 PM IST
Prolonged extreme heat is boosting use of cooling appliances, driving up electricity demand. (Pixabay)
Prolonged extreme heat is boosting use of cooling appliances, driving up electricity demand. (Pixabay)
Summary

India’s power demand has surged to nearly 240 GW amid an early, intense heatwave, nearing last year’s peak. With temperatures set to stay above normal, demand could hit record highs, testing grid capacity despite rising supply and preparedness by power utilities.

Gift this article

New Delhi: India’s early and intense summer is already pushing electricity demand towards the highest levels seen during peak summer last year, challenging the country's power system for the weeks ahead.

New Delhi: India’s early and intense summer is already pushing electricity demand towards the highest levels seen during peak summer last year, challenging the country's power system for the weeks ahead.

Peak demand has risen to nearly 240 GW this week amid rising use of cooling appliances, up from about 215 GW end March, according to the Grid Controller of India. With the weather bureau warning of sustained above-normal temperatures, demand is seen rising further, raising the likelihood of new records this season.

Peak demand has risen to nearly 240 GW this week amid rising use of cooling appliances, up from about 215 GW end March, according to the Grid Controller of India. With the weather bureau warning of sustained above-normal temperatures, demand is seen rising further, raising the likelihood of new records this season.

The record high power demand so far is 250 GW seen on 30 May, 2024. The highest level of the 2025 summer was 242.77 GW seen in June.

Apex power sector planning body, the Central Electricity Authority, sees India's peak demand at a record level of 271 GW this year. For context, in April 2025, the peak demand met was 235 GW.

Also Read | Power transmission stocks rally—but are Hitachi, GE still good buys?

India’s power consumption growth is historically tied to the weather, with summer heat waves being the biggest driver. Several regions are experiencing temperatures 4-8 degrees Celsius above their seasonal averages, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that northwest, central and parts of eastern India are likely to see above-normal temperatures, with daytime highs crossing 44°C in some parts.

The prolonged spell of extreme heat is seen driving increased use of cooling appliances such as air-conditioners, fans, and refrigeration units, leading to a spike in electricity demand.

"The rise in power demand is largely driven by higher consumption from industries and office spaces, particularly due to increased use of air-conditioners and lifts, and also homes," said Anil Razdan, former power secretary.

Asked about the concerns over the rise in power demand, he said, “If we compare it with last year, we must also account for the capacity added and the number of new connections over the past year before drawing any conclusions.”

Central Electricity Authority data shows that at the end of February, India had an installed capacity of 524 GW, of which 55.2 GW was added in FY26.

Weather forecast

For the short-term, the IMD has said heatwave conditions are “very likely” in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi, on 24-25 April, West Uttar Pradesh during 23-25 April, east Uttar Pradesh till 26 April, Rajasthan during 24-26 April, Madhya Pradesh during 23-26, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during 24-27 April, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand are likely to see these conditions on 23 April.

Also Read | Rainfall below normal? How accurate are predictions by Skymet, IMD?

“In the coming days, maximum temperatures over northwest India are expected to rise gradually by 3-5°C until 26 April, followed by a decline of around 2-3°C on 27-28 April," said a senior IMD scientist who did not wish to be quoted. "Also, the overall central India, temperatures are likely to increase by 2-4°C until 26 April, with no significant change expected on 27-28 April."

On 21 April 2026, maximum temperatures hit 40°C to over 44°C across large parts of east Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Vidarbha, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, with similar highs in pockets of Rajasthan, Haryana–Chandigarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and the southern states. Parts of Punjab and Delhi saw 36-40°C. The highest temperature was 44.2°C at Banda, Uttar Pradesh.

Likelihood of a below-normal rains this year is yet another concern. The IMD's forecasts of a below-normal monsoon—around 92% of the long-period average, along with El Nino-linked heat, point to sustained high power demand from cooling needs, while also raising risks for reservoir-based hydropower if dry spells persist.

Prepping up

Power distribution companies are gearing up to meet the likely demand load, including efforts to tie up more power and storage capacities. An official with Delhi's BSES said both its subsidiaries, BSES Rajdhani and BSES Yamuna, have made power banking arrangements with utilities in other states to meet peak summer demand.

“These arrangements have been finalized well in advance as part of BSES’s structured summer preparedness strategy, ensuring greater flexibility and reducing dependence on spot market purchases during peak demand periods,” the official said. “BSES discoms have made power banking arrangements with discoms in Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Manipur and Mumbai.”

Also Read | India’s data centre electricity demand makes planners go back to drawing board
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries Read more

and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyPower demand spikes even before peak summer, seen at record high this year

Power demand spikes even before peak summer, seen at record high this year

Vijay C RoyRituraj Baruah
3 min read23 Apr 2026, 02:51 PM IST
Prolonged extreme heat is boosting use of cooling appliances, driving up electricity demand. (Pixabay)
Prolonged extreme heat is boosting use of cooling appliances, driving up electricity demand. (Pixabay)
Summary

India’s power demand has surged to nearly 240 GW amid an early, intense heatwave, nearing last year’s peak. With temperatures set to stay above normal, demand could hit record highs, testing grid capacity despite rising supply and preparedness by power utilities.

Gift this article

New Delhi: India’s early and intense summer is already pushing electricity demand towards the highest levels seen during peak summer last year, challenging the country's power system for the weeks ahead.

New Delhi: India’s early and intense summer is already pushing electricity demand towards the highest levels seen during peak summer last year, challenging the country's power system for the weeks ahead.

Peak demand has risen to nearly 240 GW this week amid rising use of cooling appliances, up from about 215 GW end March, according to the Grid Controller of India. With the weather bureau warning of sustained above-normal temperatures, demand is seen rising further, raising the likelihood of new records this season.

Peak demand has risen to nearly 240 GW this week amid rising use of cooling appliances, up from about 215 GW end March, according to the Grid Controller of India. With the weather bureau warning of sustained above-normal temperatures, demand is seen rising further, raising the likelihood of new records this season.

The record high power demand so far is 250 GW seen on 30 May, 2024. The highest level of the 2025 summer was 242.77 GW seen in June.

Apex power sector planning body, the Central Electricity Authority, sees India's peak demand at a record level of 271 GW this year. For context, in April 2025, the peak demand met was 235 GW.

Also Read | Power transmission stocks rally—but are Hitachi, GE still good buys?

India’s power consumption growth is historically tied to the weather, with summer heat waves being the biggest driver. Several regions are experiencing temperatures 4-8 degrees Celsius above their seasonal averages, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that northwest, central and parts of eastern India are likely to see above-normal temperatures, with daytime highs crossing 44°C in some parts.

The prolonged spell of extreme heat is seen driving increased use of cooling appliances such as air-conditioners, fans, and refrigeration units, leading to a spike in electricity demand.

"The rise in power demand is largely driven by higher consumption from industries and office spaces, particularly due to increased use of air-conditioners and lifts, and also homes," said Anil Razdan, former power secretary.

Asked about the concerns over the rise in power demand, he said, “If we compare it with last year, we must also account for the capacity added and the number of new connections over the past year before drawing any conclusions.”

Central Electricity Authority data shows that at the end of February, India had an installed capacity of 524 GW, of which 55.2 GW was added in FY26.

Weather forecast

For the short-term, the IMD has said heatwave conditions are “very likely” in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi, on 24-25 April, West Uttar Pradesh during 23-25 April, east Uttar Pradesh till 26 April, Rajasthan during 24-26 April, Madhya Pradesh during 23-26, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during 24-27 April, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand are likely to see these conditions on 23 April.

Also Read | Rainfall below normal? How accurate are predictions by Skymet, IMD?

“In the coming days, maximum temperatures over northwest India are expected to rise gradually by 3-5°C until 26 April, followed by a decline of around 2-3°C on 27-28 April," said a senior IMD scientist who did not wish to be quoted. "Also, the overall central India, temperatures are likely to increase by 2-4°C until 26 April, with no significant change expected on 27-28 April."

On 21 April 2026, maximum temperatures hit 40°C to over 44°C across large parts of east Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Vidarbha, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, with similar highs in pockets of Rajasthan, Haryana–Chandigarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and the southern states. Parts of Punjab and Delhi saw 36-40°C. The highest temperature was 44.2°C at Banda, Uttar Pradesh.

Likelihood of a below-normal rains this year is yet another concern. The IMD's forecasts of a below-normal monsoon—around 92% of the long-period average, along with El Nino-linked heat, point to sustained high power demand from cooling needs, while also raising risks for reservoir-based hydropower if dry spells persist.

Prepping up

Power distribution companies are gearing up to meet the likely demand load, including efforts to tie up more power and storage capacities. An official with Delhi's BSES said both its subsidiaries, BSES Rajdhani and BSES Yamuna, have made power banking arrangements with utilities in other states to meet peak summer demand.

“These arrangements have been finalized well in advance as part of BSES’s structured summer preparedness strategy, ensuring greater flexibility and reducing dependence on spot market purchases during peak demand periods,” the official said. “BSES discoms have made power banking arrangements with discoms in Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Manipur and Mumbai.”

Also Read | India’s data centre electricity demand makes planners go back to drawing board
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries Read more

and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyPower demand spikes even before peak summer, seen at record high this year
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP